LONDON Aug 16 Anjem Choudary, Britain's most high-profile Islamist preacher whose followers have been linked to numerous militant plots across the world, has been found guilty of inviting support Islamic State.

Choudary, 49, and his close associate Mizanur Rahman, 33, were convicted at London's Old Bailey court of using online lectures and messages to encourage backing for the banned group which controls large parts of Syria and Iraq.

Prosecutors said that in postings on social media, Choudary and Rahman had sought to validate the self-proclaimed "caliphate" declared by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and that Muslims had an obligation to obey or provide support to him.

Both men, who had denied the terrorism charges and claimed the case was politcally motivated, were found guilty last month, but their convictions could not be reported until Tuesday for legal reasons. They are due to be sentenced in September. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)