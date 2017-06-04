Toshiba to seek extension on financial filing Friday - Yomiuri
TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp plans to ask regulators for an extension for filing its annual financial statement on Friday, the Yomiuri daily reported.
(Adds dropped word)
CAIRO, June 4 Islamic State claimed responsibility for Saturday night's attack in London which killed seven people and wounded dozens, the militant group's agency Amaq said on Sunday.
"A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday's London attack," a statement posted on Amaq's media page said. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, Writing by Amina Ismail, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp plans to ask regulators for an extension for filing its annual financial statement on Friday, the Yomiuri daily reported.
LONDON, June 23 U.S. subscription-based airline Surf Air launched in Europe on Friday as it bids to tap into the frequent flyer market, challenging the continent's traditional airlines with a model of unlimited flights for a monthly fee.