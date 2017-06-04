(Adds dropped word)

CAIRO, June 4 Islamic State claimed responsibility for Saturday night's attack in London which killed seven people and wounded dozens, the militant group's agency Amaq said on Sunday.

"A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday's London attack," a statement posted on Amaq's media page said. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, Writing by Amina Ismail, Editing by Angus MacSwan)