Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party speaks at an election campaign event at Hemlington recreation centre in Middlesbrough, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May to resign after she presided over cuts to police numbers during her six years as interior minister.

Britain will vote in a national election on Thursday, just days after militants killed seven people and injured nearly 50 in the heart of London on Saturday night, the third attack in Britain in less than three months.

May faced questions from reporters on Monday over whether she regretted cutting police numbers by around 20,000 during her time as interior minister from 2010 to 2016.

May has said counter-terrorism budgets have been protected and the police were given the powers they need.

Asked if he would back calls made by others for May to resign, Corbyn told Sky News: "Indeed I would. Because there have been calls made by a lot of very responsible people on this, who are very worried that she was at the Home Office for all this time, presided over these cuts in police numbers and now is saying that we have a problem.

"Yes we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers."

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Estelle Shirbon)