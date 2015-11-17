CHELTENHAM, England Nov 17 British spies are
developing an offensive cyber capability to fight Islamist
militants, hackers, criminals and hostile powers who threaten
British interests, finance minister George Osborne said on
Tuesday.
"We need to establish deterrents in cyber space. We need to
not just defend ourselves against attacks but rather to dissuade
people and states from targetting us in the first place,"
Osborne said.
"We are building our own offensive cyber capability," he
added in a speech at the GCHQ eavesdropping agency in
Cheltenham, southern England.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge;
editing by Stephen Addison)