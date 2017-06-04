DUBAI, June 4 The United Arab Emirates on Sunday
warned its citizens against travelling to Britain after the
London Bridge attack, the third in the country linked to
Islamist militants in three months.
State news agency WAM quoted senior Foreign Ministry offcial
Ahmed Al Ham Al Dhaheri as saying the warning was based on the
ministry's assessment of risks and threats following the attack.
The ministry urged its citizens in Britain to "take extreme
caution while moving from one place to another and to avoid
public places during this period".
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)