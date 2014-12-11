LONDON Dec 11 A mother of six from Luton, north
of London, was jailed for five years and three months on
Thursday after admitting four counts of distributing terrorist
publications via Facebook.
Kingston Crown Court heard that in 2013 Runa Khan, 35, had
posted an image of a suicide vest emblazoned with the words "...
sacrificing your life to benefit Islam."
Another count related to her passing on details about how to
travel from Turkey to Syria for the purposes of joining the
conflict there to another online user.
A third involved another post where Khan reposted on
Facebook a lengthy article entitled "Sisters' Role in Jihad Off
the Battlefield."
Commander Richard Walton, Head of the Metropolitan Police's
SO15 Counter Terrorism Command said in a statement: "This is a
case of social media being used as a tool for terrorism. Khan
used it spread extremism, radicalise others and justify children
being used for terrorism."
He added: "We aim to make the internet a more hostile
environment for terrorists; today's sentence supports that aim."
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Sarah Young)