LONDON, June 4 Facebook said it wanted to
make its social media platform a "hostile environment" for
terrorists in a statement issued after attackers killed seven
people in London and prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to
demand action from internet firms.
Three attackers drove a hired van into pedestrians on London
Bridge and stabbed others nearby on Saturday night in Britain's
third major militant attack in recent months.
May responded to the attack by calling for an overhaul of
the strategy used to combat extremism, including a demand for
greater international regulation of the internet, saying big
internet companies were partly responsible for providing extreme
ideology the space to develop.
Facebook on Sunday said it condemned the London attacks.
"We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for
terrorists," said Simon Milner, Director of Policy at Facebook
in an emailed statement.
"Using a combination of technology and human review, we work
aggressively to remove terrorist content from our platform as
soon as we become aware of it — and if we become aware of an
emergency involving imminent harm to someone's safety, we notify
law enforcement."
May has previously put pressure on internet firms to take
more responsibility for content posted on their services. Last
month she pledged, if she wins an upcoming election, to create
the power to make firms pay towards the cost of policing the
internet with an industry-wide levy.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout and
Ralph Boulton)