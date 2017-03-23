A union flag flies over Parliament at half-mast the morning after an attack by a man driving a car and weilding a knife left five people dead and dozens injured, in London, Britain, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON British police believe an attack in London that left four people dead and injured around 40 was linked to Islamic terrorism and are checking whether the lone attacker was supported by anyone else, the defence minister said on Thursday.

"The police are investigating this man, his associates, where he came from," Michael Fallon told BBC Radio. "(They are) checking urgently whether other people were involved in this. Their working assumption is that this is linked to Islamic terrorism."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James)