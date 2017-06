French Europea and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives for a joint statement after a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Zihnioglu/Pool

PARIS One French national has died after Saturday's London attack by three militants, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.

Le Drian said on BFM TV that seven French citizens were in hospital, four of them with serious injuries, and one French national was still missing, Le Drian said.

