By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Nov 4 Twitter and Facebook are so
important to militant groups that the technology giants should
give security services greater access to their networks to allow
governments to foil attacks, the head of Britain's eavesdropping
agency said.
The new director of Britain's GCHQ, Robert Hannigan, said
U.S. tech companies Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc
and WhatsApp were in denial about their unintended role as "the
command and control networks of choice for terrorists".
Islamic State militants are harnessing the power of the
Internet to create a militant network with near global reach
just a quarter of a century since the creation of the World Wide
Web, Hannigan said.
"The challenge to governments and their intelligence
agencies is huge -- and it can only be met with greater
co-operation from technology companies," Hannigan wrote in the
Financial Times newspaper.
"If they are to meet this challenge, it means coming up with
better arrangements for facilitating lawful investigation by
security and law enforcement agencies than we have now."
Twitter and Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, declined repeated
requests for comment. GCHQ also declined to comment.
Data compiled by Twitter showed it had received 78
"information requests" from the British government in the first
half of 2014. Facebook says organisations with a record of
terrorist or violent criminal activity are not allowed to
maintain a presence on its site.
Such a strong public warning from one of the West's most
powerful spies indicates the gravity of the perceived threat,
and a sense of frustration felt by many spies about the damage
done by former National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden.
Media reports based on previously top secret documents
stolen by Snowden, a U.S. citizen who now lives in Moscow, laid
bare the extent of American and British surveillance, including
demands spies made to telephone and technology companies.
In the wake of the Snowden revelations, GCHQ, which stands
for Government Communications Headquarters, was accused by
privacy groups and some lawmakers of the widespread illegal
monitoring of electronic communications.
British ministers denied any illegality and top spies
dismissed any sinister intent, saying they sought only to defend
the liberties of Western democracies.
The director general of the MI5 Security Service, Andrew
Parker, warned last year that the revelations were a gift to
terrorists because they had exposed GCHQ's ability to track,
listen and watch plotters.
"Young foreign fighters have learnt and benefited from the
leaks of the past two years," Hannigan said.
"ISIS IT DEPARTMENT"
GCHQ, MI5 and Britain's foreign spy service, MI6, need
greater support from the private sector, said Hannigan, who
singled out U.S. technology companies in particular. No
British-based companies were named.
Prime Minister David Cameron's office said the premier
agreed with the spy chief's comments.
"The prime minister very much shares the view that is being
expressed there around the use of web-enabled, Internet access
technologies by violent and extremist groups amongst others and
the need to do more," a Downing Street spokesman said.
Hannigan said Islamic State militants, who have seized
swathes of land in Syria and Iraq, were harnessing the power of
technology in a new and dangerous way.
While al Qaeda mainly hid in the shadows of the Internet
using it as a modern drop box or secret ink, Islamic State is
noisily using it to advertise itself, radicalise new recruits
and intimidate with grotesque videos of beheadings, he said.
"The ISIS (Islamic State) leadership understands the power
this gives them with a new generation," Hannigan said, adding
that militants had used World Cup and Ebola hashtags on Twitter
messages to pitch their views to a wider audience.
"The extremists of ISIS use messaging and social media
services such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp," he said.
Hannigan cast GCHQ, which fishes for intelligence in the
world's cyber oceans from a futuristic building called the
doughnut in the western English spa-town of Cheltenham, as
hindered by technology companies and a mistaken assumption that
privacy was an absolute right.
"It can seem that some technology companies are in denial
about its misuse," he said. "I suspect most ordinary users of
the Internet ... do not want the media platforms they use with
their friends and families to facilitate murder or child abuse."
Rights activists said it was disappointing to see GCHQ
attack companies rather than addressing what they said was a
lack of confidence in the agency after revelations about the
scope of its eavesdropping.
"'Privacy never an absolute right' in spook, translates as
'state shall be able to invade privacy if convenient, without
particular reason'," tweeted Caspar Bowden, a rights activist
who worked as chief privacy advisor for Microsoft Corp
until 2011.
Bowden has been critical of U.S. tech companies for failing
to be more transparent about compromises they have made with
government surveillance agencies.
