LONDON, March 23 The City of London police said on Thursday they were investigating reports of smoke at London's 'Gherkin' skyscraper but said it was not a "police or security incident".

"No police or security incident @StMaryAxe but @LondonFire crews investigating reports of smoke in a basement room #Gherkin," City of London police said on Twitter. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)