LONDON British finance minister Philip Hammond said he was shocked by an attack outside parliament in London on Wednesday that left at least two dead, the first such reaction from a senior government official.

"Shocked by the attack around Parliament. Thoughts with the victims of this horrific attack," Hammond said on Twitter.

An assailant stabbed a policeman and was shot by police just outside Britain's parliament building in London on Wednesday in what police described as a "terrorist incident".

