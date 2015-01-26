* Hoax caller put through to UK PM Cameron
LONDON, Jan 26 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Monday security would be reviewed, but no harm
had been done, after an apparently drunk hoaxer claiming to be
the director of Britain's eavesdropping agency was put though
to his mobile phone.
Cameron had been walking near his home in central England on
Sunday when his BlackBerry phone rang and he was told there
would be a conference call with Robert Hannigan, the head of
Government Communications Headquarter, or GCHQ.
"A voice came through, a voice I didn't recognise. The voice
said he was sorry to wake me up, which I thought was strange as
it was 11 o'clock in the morning," Cameron told reporters.
"So I quite rapidly asked 'who is this?' to which the answer
came 'it is a hoax call,' and so I pushed the red button on the
BlackBerry which ended the call."
Hours earlier, GCHQ was also tricked into handing over
Hannigan's mobile phone number after apparently being fooled by
the same hoaxer, although the government said it was not a phone
used to discuss sensitive or confidential information.
Cameron's spokesman said security procedures would now be
reviewed and all government departments had been put on alert
for further hoax calls.
"No harm was done, no national security was breached, but it
is important when these things happen to make sure we do
everything we can to put in place systems to weed out hoax
calls," Cameron said.
The Sun newspaper reported the unnamed man, who it described
as being well-spoken and in his 20s, had called GCHQ in the
early hours of Sunday pretending to be a Downing Street aide and
saying Hannigan was required to attend an emergency meeting.
He was then given Hannigan's private mobile number and hours
later he called Cameron.
"I've just made complete monkeys out of GCHQ," the hoaxer
told the Sun in a phone call afterwards. "What's more, I am off
my face on booze and cocaine. I had some spliffs too. I've been
up all night. I'm utterly wasted. Hilarious."
The incident is not the first time that a hoax caller had
been able to get through to the phone of a British premier. In
1998, an impressionist pretending to be the former Conservative
Party leader, William Hague, was put through to then-Prime
Minister Tony Blair.
Blair saw through the hoax immediately, laughing along as
the hoaxer offered to lend him an exercise video he had found in
a sale.
