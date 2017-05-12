BRIEF-Falconstor appoints Todd Oseth CEO
* Falconstor announces Todd Oseth as president & chief executive officer
LONDON May 12 British hospitals said they were forced to divert emergencies on Friday after a suspected national cyber attack.
"Following a suspected national cyber attack we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services," NHS Merseyside in the north of England said on Twitter. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Qualcomm Inc - as part of its investment, Qualcomm president Derek Aberle will join board of directors of Amionx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: