LONDON, March 25 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, the telecoms equipment company whose products are
now integral to various mobile and fixed-line networks, poses no
threat to Britain's national security, a board established to
monitor the company's operations said.
The world's second largest telecoms equipment maker set up
an independent cyber security evaluation centre in Oxford in
2010 in conjunction with the government to check whether its
equipment could pose a threat to national security.
The company has been involved in Britain's telecoms networks
for a decade, initially through a multi-billion pound deal to
supply BT, the country's largest fixed-line operator, and
later mobile service operators O2, EE and Talktalk.
But questions have been raised, in Britain and elsewhere,
about the potential security implications of allowing the
Chinese company access to critical networks.
British lawmakers said in 2013 that Huawei, which was
founded by Ren Zhengfei, a former People's Liberation Army
officer, should have been scrutinised more closely by ministers
before it signed its first major deal with BT.
The board set up to oversee the work of the centre, which
includes representatives from government, intelligence agencies,
and the company, said it was satisfied with the independence and
quality of its tests.
"Any risks to UK national security from Huawei's involvement
in the UK's critical networks have been sufficiently mitigated,"
it said.
Huawei said the centre showed how governments, operators and
equipment providers could work together on cyber security.
"In the globalised, interconnected digital age, we must all
work together to deliver the best solutions to the challenges we
face," the company said in a statement.
