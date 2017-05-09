A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall in central London, Britain, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON A man arrested near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in London last month has been charged with terrorism offences and will appear in court on Thursday, police said.

Khalid Mohammed Omar Ali, 27, of north London, also faces two counts of possessing explosives which police said related to activity in Afghanistan in 2012.

Ali, who was detained by counter-terrorism officers on Parliament Street, a stone's throw from the parliament building, May's Downing Street office and government departments, will appear at Westminster magistrates' court.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by Andy Bruce)