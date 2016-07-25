LONDON London's Golders Green underground train station reopened on Monday after an abandoned vehicle was cleared of posing a security threat.

Transport for London said the station had reopened after police said the vehicle outside the station, which is located in the heart of the city's Jewish community, had been found to not be suspicious.

"Checks have shown the vehicle in Golders Green to be not suspicious and the roads are now reopening," the local police force said on Twitter.

Earlier, a London police spokesman said they had been alerted to an abandoned car near the station and were trying to trace the owner as a precaution.

