LONDON Oct 21 Two men charged with terrorism
offences in Britain were in possession of a document called
"Bomb Making" contained on electronic memory cards, a London
court heard on Monday.
The men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were
arrested on Oct. 13 in a car on an east London street by police
officers who fired "Hatton rounds", special shotgun rounds
designed to burst vehicle tyres or blow the hinges off doors.
The pair, both aged 25, were charged on Sunday and made
their first court appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court
on Monday morning. They were referred to during the public
proceedings only as "AB" and "CD".
AB is charged with an offence under section 5 of the
Terrorism Act 2006, which relates to the preparation of acts of
terrorism. The details of the alleged offence cannot be
published for legal reasons.
Both AB and CD are charged with a lesser offence under
section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000, which relates to the
collection or possession of information of a kind likely to be
useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism. That charge
relates to the "Bomb Making" document.
In addition, CD is charged with an offence under section 4
of the Identity Documents Act 2010, which relates to the
possession of false identity documents with improper intention.
Judge Michael Snow referred the case to the Central Criminal
Court, also known as the Old Bailey, where a first hearing will
take place on Nov. 18. The men were remanded in custody.
Two other men arrested during the same police operation were
released without charge on Saturday.
British law enforcement agencies are constantly monitoring
people or groups suspected of involvement in terrorism.
London has been the target of a number of plots, including
on July 7, 2005, when four Islamist militants blew themselves up
on underground trains and on a bus during the morning rush hour,
killing 52 people and injuring hundreds.
