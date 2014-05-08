* Backers blur lines between spying in different societies
* Rifkind - Western spy agencies have "noble" motives
* MP is strong supporter of UK spy agencies
By Michael Holden
LONDON, May 8 Supporters of former U.S.
intelligence contractor Edward Snowden use "insidious" language
that blurs lines between spying in democratic and authoritarian
states, a senior British lawmaker said on Thursday.
Malcolm Rifkind, chairman of parliament's Intelligence and
Security Committee which oversees the work of Britain's spy
agencies, said their staff had "noble motivations" and no desire
to be "all-seeing" or "all-hearing".
Britain's security agencies, like their U.S counterparts,
have faced great scrutiny since Snowden, a former contractor
with the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), disclosed details
of their work to newspapers.
Snowden caused an international uproar last June when he
leaked documents revealing the extent of surveillance and
electronic intelligence gathering by his former employers and by
their British equivalent, GCHQ.
"Unfortunately, the insidious use of language such as 'mass
surveillance' and 'Orwellian' by many of Mr Snowden's supporters
to describe the actions of Western agencies blurs, unforgivably,
the distinction between a system that uses the state to protect
the people, and one that uses the state to protect itself
against the people," Rifkind said.
"It is ironic that Mr Snowden, in the name of privacy and
the rule of law, chose China and Russia from which to launch his
attack on the United States," he said in a lecture at Oxford
University.
"GREATER DEGREE OF INTRUSION"
In the wake of his leaks, Snowden fled the United States,
where he faces espionage charges, and has since been granted
temporary asylum in Russia.
Civil liberties groups, parts of the media and lawmakers
from all parties have argued that Snowden's disclosures about
the scale of government monitoring show it needs to be reined in
and security agencies put under greater oversight.
But British spy chiefs say Snowden leaks have put operations
at risk. Last week, a senior security official said data showed
terrorists had substantially changed their methods of
communication because of the leaks.
Rifkind has been a staunch supporter of the intelligence
agencies since the Snowden disclosures were made. Last July, his
committee cleared GCHQ of allegations its spies had circumvented
the law by using data gathered by a clandestine U.S. programme.
He said the communication over the internet meant there was
likely "to be a considerably greater degree of intrusion into
the privacy of the public by the security services", which left
some anxious they were conducting general surveillance.
"Our agencies are not, and do not wish to be, 'all-seeing'
nor 'all-hearing'. Their capabilities have been designed to
pursue their lawful, narrowly defined objectives," said Rifkind.
"True public servants operate with noble motivations, lawful
authority and (are) subject to rigorous oversight. That is how
those who work for our intelligence agencies see themselves.
That is how most of the public see them."
