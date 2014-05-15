LONDON May 15 British police sealed off the area near the Bank of England on Thursday after a car was abandoned in the heart of London's financial district.

"We are dealing with a suspect vehicle at Bank Junction, all roads leading from the junction have been closed while we deal with the incident," City of London police said on Twitter.

A spokesman for the Bank of England said there had been a security alert but added that employees were continuing to work as usual. (Reporting Jack Stubbs and Alex Smith, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)