LONDON Jan 14 Britain's failure to pass a law
forcing communications firms to collect and store online data is
endangering lives and weakening the country's ability to protect
itself, Theresa May, the interior minister, warned on Wednesday.
"Every day that passes without the proposals in the
communications data bill, the capabilities of the people who
keep us safe diminishes and ... more people find themselves in
danger and yes crimes will go unpunished and innocent lives will
be put at risk," May, the home secretary, told parliament.
May, a member of Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives, said the extra capabilities were urgently needed,
but that party political differences were blocking legislation.
The Liberal Democrats, Cameron's junior coalition partner,
oppose the move, saying it would infringe people's privacy.
The head of Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping agency last year
called on technology firms Twitter Inc. and Facebook
Inc to allow security services greater access to their
networks, citing their huge importance to militant groups.
The head of Britain's MI5 Security Service has echoed that
concern over lack of access to communications, warning last week
that Al Qaeda militants in Syria were plotting attacks to
inflict mass casualties in the West.
Cameron has said if he is re-elected in a national vote in
four months time, he will bring in new laws to give security and
intelligence services greater powers to monitor Internet
communications.
