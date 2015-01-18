LONDON Jan 18 Britain's ability to prevent
terrorist attacks is hampered by outdated laws that are "no
longer fit for purpose", a former MI5 chief said in an interview
published on Sunday, as the government considers new powers to
monitor the Internet.
Jonathan Evans, director-general of MI5 from 2007 to 2013,
said laws should allow the intelligence services to properly
monitor possible threats to national security.
Islamist gunmen killed 17 people in Paris earlier this
month, pushing enhanced anti-terrorism laws up the political
agenda in Britain.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised laws
giving greater access to online communication if he wins a May
general election, but some of his rivals oppose the scale of his
proposals.
"The legal powers under which the police and security
agencies access communications for intelligence or evidential
purposes have become outdated; they were not designed for the
current digital world," Evans wrote in the Sunday Telegraph
newspaper.
"Technological changes mean that it is much harder than it
was a decade ago for the police or security agencies to find out
what terrorists or criminals are saying among themselves."
He cited Facebook, WhatsApp and Snapchat as examples
of online communication channels which were difficult for
intelligence agencies to access.
Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama held two days of
talks in Washington last week during which they vowed to take on
the "poisonous ideology" of Islamic extremists. Intelligence
agencies must be allowed to track militants online despite
privacy concerns, they said.
They agreed to conduct cybersecurity war games and establish
a joint "cyber cell" to prepare for and share intelligence on
malicious hacking, weeks after Sony Entertainment was hacked in
an incident the FBI has blamed on North Korea.
Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond will meet U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry and other members of the
international coalition fighting Islamic State (IS) militants in
London on Thursday, Hammond told the Sunday Telegraph.
The meeting, to be attended by ministers from around 20
other countries, including Arab states, will discuss the
coalition's progress in tackling Islamic State, which controls
swathes of Iraq and Syria, say British officials.
"It's vital that we consider what more we can all do to
tackle the issue of foreign fighters, to clamp down on ISIL's
(IS) financing, to step up humanitarian assistance and continue
our co-ordinated military campaign," Hammond said.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Jon Boyle)