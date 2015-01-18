(Adds interior minister comments on anti-Semitism)
By William James
LONDON Jan 18 Britain's ability to prevent
terrorist attacks is hampered by outdated laws that are "no
longer fit for purpose", a former MI5 chief said in an interview
published on Sunday, as the government considers new powers to
monitor the Internet.
Jonathan Evans, director-general of MI5 from 2007 to 2013,
said laws should allow the intelligence services to properly
monitor possible threats to national security.
Islamist gunmen killed 17 people in Paris earlier this
month, pushing enhanced anti-terrorism laws up Britain's
political agenda. Britain is on its second-highest threat level,
meaning an attack is considered highly likely.
"The legal powers under which the police and security
agencies access communications for intelligence or evidential
purposes have become outdated; they were not designed for the
current digital world," Evans wrote in the Sunday Telegraph
newspaper.
"Technological changes mean that it is much harder than it
was a decade ago for the police or security agencies to find out
what terrorists or criminals are saying among themselves."
Evans, who in December became a peer in Britain's unelected
upper house of parliament, cited Facebook, WhatsApp and
Snapchat as examples of online communication channels which were
difficult for intelligence agencies to access.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised laws
giving greater access to online communication if he wins a May
general election, but some of his rivals oppose the scale of his
proposals.
Cameron, in Washington for talks with U.S. President Barack
Obama on security, said Britain faced a "very severe threat" of
terrorist attack, according to an excerpt from an interview with
U.S. channel CBS due for broadcast on Sunday.
He and U.S. President Barack Obama held two days of talks in
Washington last week during which they vowed to take on the
"poisonous ideology" of Islamic extremists. Intelligence
agencies must be allowed to track militants online despite
privacy concerns, they said.
They agreed to conduct cybersecurity war games and establish
a joint "cyber cell" to prepare for and share intelligence on
malicious hacking, weeks after Sony Entertainment was hacked in
an incident the FBI has blamed on North Korea.
Britain also needs to confront an "appalling" spike in
anti-Semitism, according to interior minister Theresa May who on
Sunday gave a speech to the Jewish community designed to address
their security fears after an Islamist gunman killed four French
Jews in Paris.
Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond will meet U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry and other members of the
international coalition fighting Islamic State (IS) militants in
London on Thursday, Hammond told the Sunday Telegraph.
The meeting, to be attended by ministers from around 20
other countries, including Arab states, will discuss the
coalition's progress in tackling Islamic State, which controls
swathes of Iraq and Syria, say British officials.
"It's vital that we consider what more we can all do to
tackle the issue of foreign fighters, to clamp down on ISIL's
(IS) financing, to step up humanitarian assistance and continue
our co-ordinated military campaign," Hammond said.
