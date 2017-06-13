LONDON, June 13 A coroner on Tuesday opened an
inquest into the deaths of five people killed in an Islamist
militant attack in London in which three men in a van mowed down
pedestrians then stabbed bystanders in a rampage through a
nightlife area of the capital.
London police presented evidence to the senior coroner at
Southwark Coroner's Court with a preliminary cause of death
given.
The victims included one Briton, two Australians, one
Frenchman and one Spaniard. Three other people were killed in
the June 3 attack and hearings into their deaths will begin on
Wednesday.
A date for the inquests into the deaths of the three
attackers has yet to be decided.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)