By Michael Holden
| LONDON, June 20
LONDON, June 20 The family of a man suspected of
driving a rented van into Muslim worshippers after they left
prayers at a north London mosque said they are devastated at the
"madness" of the attack.
The vehicle swerved into the group of worshippers, mainly of
North and West African origin, after they left prayers in the
early hours of Monday at the Muslim Welfare House and the nearby
Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, one of the biggest in
Britain, injuring 11.
Police said it was clearly targeted at Muslims and Prime
Minister Theresa May described it as a "sickening" terrorist
attack.
A 47-year-old man was restrained by locals at the scene and
police later arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder and
terrorism offences. He is still being questioned by detectives.
The suspect was named by British media as Darren Osborne,
47, a father-of-four, who lived in the Welsh capital Cardiff. In
a statement given to local media on behalf of his family, his
nephew Ellis Osborne said: "We are massively shocked; it's
unbelievable, it still hasn't really sunk in.
"We are devastated for the families, our hearts go out to
the people who have been injured. It's madness. It is obviously
sheer madness."
The incident at Finsbury Park was the fourth attack in
Britain since March and the third to involve a vehicle
deliberately driven at pedestrians. The previous attacks had
been blamed on Islamist extremists.
The latest attack comes at a tumultuous time for the
government with Britain starting complex divorce talks with the
European Union and May negotiating with a small Northern Irish
party to stay in power after losing her parliamentary majority
in a snap election that backfired.
An imam from the Muslim Welfare House who stepped in to
protect the driver from the angry crowd after the incident was
hailed as a hero in British newspapers on Tuesday.
"We found that a group of people quickly started to collect
around him ... and some tried to hit him either with kicks or
punches," Mohammed Mahmoud told reporters. "By God's grace we
managed to surround him and to protect him from any harm."
Security Minister Ben Wallace said the man was not known to
the security services and police said they believed he was
acting alone.
They were carrying out searches of addresses in Cardiff
where the vehicle hire company that the van was rented from was
based.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew Heavens)