BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 27 British police have limited some traffic near Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.
It was not immediately clear why.
A Reuters reporter inside parliament could see armed police and police in forensic suits on Whitehall. (Reporting by William James; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing