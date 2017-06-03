LONDON, June 3 British police rushed to an
incident on London Bridge on Saturday after witnesses said a van
ploughed into pedestrians.
Police said they were dealing with an incident but gave no
further details. A Reuters reporter near the scene said she saw
10 police cars rushing towards London Bridge.
A witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering
into pedestrians. The witness said the van hit five to six
people.
London's transport authority said London Bridge rail station
had been closed at the request of the police.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by William Schomberg)