Police work at Carriage Gate outside the Houses of Parliament the morning after an attack by a man driving a car and weilding a knife left five people dead and dozens injured, in London, Britain, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Britain's domestic intelligence service said its operational response was fully mobilised in support of the police after an attack in London on Wednesday that killed four people.

"We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our police colleagues, grieving at their loss while also applauding the professional excellence of their response," MI5 Director General Andrew Parker said in a statement.

London police said earlier on Thursday they had arrested eight people in connection with the investigation.

