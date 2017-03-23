UNITED NATIONS British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday that an attack near parliament in London was an attack on the world, but that he believed the world could turn a "tide of hate" and Britain would share information of emerging threats with partners.

Speaking during a visit to the United Nations, he also told reporters that internet providers and social media companies have "got to look at the stuff that's going up on their sites, they've got to take steps to invigilate it, to take it down where they can."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)