LONDON, June 19 A man leapt out of a white van and stabbed at least one person near a North London mosque, the Evening Standard newspaper reported on Monday, citing witnesses.

Several people were injured in Finsbury Park on Monday after a van rammed into worshippers leaving a mosque, witnesses said, in what British police described as a "major incident". (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)