LOS ANGELES May 22 Singer Ariana Grande made her first comment since the deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday, tweeting: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

The tweet came some five hours following an explosion at Grande's concert that killed at least 19 people and wounded dozens of others at the Manchester Arena. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)