LONDON May 26 Interior minister Amber Rudd said on Friday that Britain's threat level would remain at its highest level "critical" meaning an attack is expectedly imminently, four days after a suicide bomb killed 22 in Manchester.

The level of threat, which is set by the independent Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), was raised to "critical" for the first time in a decade the day after the attack at a concert of U.S. singer Ariana Grande on Monday.

Greater Manchester Police are currently holding eight men in custody and further searches were continuing on Friday as officers sought to determine if the bomber, 22-year-old Salman Adebi, was supported by a wider network.

"JTAC have assessed that the level of threat should remain at critical while the operation continues," Rudd told Sky News. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)