City council employees move flowers from the townhall in Albert Square to St Ann's Square in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Police and security services have found more explosives which could have been used in follow-up attacks to Monday's bombing which killed 22 in Manchester, the Independent reported citing security sources.

The publication's Thursday edition said one device had been blown up in a controlled explosion, and that security services were concerned that further bombs could have been created by a network intent on carrying out further attacks.

