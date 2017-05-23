ROME G7 leaders meeting in Sicily this week will make a common commitment to fighting terrorism in the wake of the suicide bombing that killed 22 people in Manchester, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

Gentiloni told reporters the leaders from the Group of Seven rich nations gathering in Taormina from Friday would send "the strongest possible message of a common, extraordinary commitment against terrorism."

Gentiloni said he would speak shortly on the telephone with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express Italy's solidarity and condolences, and added that at the moment there was no news of any Italians killed or injured in the attack.

At the G7, "we will have the opportunity to reiterate together that the cowardice that destroys the lives of young people will not prevail over our freedom," he said.

(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones)