LONDON Salman Abedi, the British suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a music venue in Manchester on Monday, was in Germany four days before the attack, Sky News reported on Thursday citing German intelligence.

Abedi had been in Dusseldorf, 300 miles (482.8 km) west of Berlin, Sky said.

Investigators have said they believe he was part of a wider network of militants.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg)