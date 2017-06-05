Two U.S. studies differ over effects of marijuana on drivers
Two U.S. studies on the effects of marijuana on drivers in states where it is allowed for recreational use came to different conclusions about whether it increases risks behind the wheel.
EDINBURGH A lone piper in a Scottish kilt led mourners paying their respects to 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod in the sparsely populated Scottish island of Barra on Monday, the first funeral after the Manchester Arena suicide bomb.
Eilidh, herself a keen piper, was at the Ariana Grande performance on May 22 when the attacker struck, killing 22 people. Her friend, Laura MacIntyre, 15, also from the picturesque Scottish island, is still recovering in hospital.
The piper played the traditional songs that the teenager loved, Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band member Donald MacDonald said.
"These were the last tunes that Eilidh played on the pipes on the day before she went to the concert," he told the BBC. "She was so committed. Always practising. Always giving her best."
As a mark of respect in the tight-knit community, businesses shut to allow residents to attend the funeral.
Father John Paul MacKinnon, who officiated at the service, said Eilidh had "packed a lot of life into 14 happy years".
"That's so important for us to remember today – Eilidh was a happy girl, she had 14 happy years and in the last few days of her life she was the happiest you could ever imagine," he said.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Larry King)
Two U.S. studies on the effects of marijuana on drivers in states where it is allowed for recreational use came to different conclusions about whether it increases risks behind the wheel.
LOS ANGELES Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard is stepping into a galaxy far, far away for the upcoming "Star Wars" Han Solo spin-off movie, Lucasfilm announced on Thursday, after the film's production was thrown into upheaval by the surprise departure of its directors.