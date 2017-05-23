* Manchester police say attacker died at scene
* 23-year-old man arrested over the attack -police
* PM May says police treating it as terrorist attack
* Says police know identity of suicide bomber
* Islamic State claims responsibility, experts discount this
* Worst UK attack since 2005 London transport bombings
* Campaigning suspended ahead of UK's June 8 election
By Michael Holden and Andrew Yates
MANCHESTER, England, May 23 A suicide bomber
killed at least 22 people and wounded 59 at a packed concert
hall in the English city of Manchester in what Prime Minister
Theresa May called a sickening act targeting children and young
people.
Islamic State, now being driven from territories in Syria
and Iraq by Western-backed armed forces, claimed the attack as
revenge against "Crusaders". But Western experts were sceptical,
noting it had offered two accounts of the attack partly
contradicting each other and the British police version.
British police moved quickly, arresting a 23-year-old man in
connection with Monday night's bombing, carried out as crowds
began leaving a concert given by Ariana Grande, a U.S. singer
who attracts a large number of young and teenage fans.
They also raided a property in the district of Fallowfield
where they carried out a controlled explosion. Witnesses in the
Whalley Range district said armed police had surrounded a
newly-built apartment block on a usually quiet tree-lined
street.
In a statement made outside her Downing Street offices after
a meeting with security and intelligence chiefs, May said police
believed they knew the identity of the bomber.
"All acts of terrorism are cowardly," she said. "But this
attack stands out for its appalling sickening cowardice,
deliberately targeting innocent, defenceless children and young
people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable
nights of their lives."
She said security services were working to see if a wider
group was involved in the attack, which fell less than three
weeks before a national election.
The northern English city remained on high alert, with
additional armed police drafted in. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said
more police had been ordered onto the streets of the British
capital.
Monday's attack was the deadliest in Britain since four
British Muslims killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London's
transport system in 2005. But it will have reverberations far
beyond British shores.
Attacks in cities including Paris, Nice, Brussels, St
Petersburg, Berlin and London have shocked Europeans already
anxious over security challenges from mass immigration and
pockets of domestic Islamist radicalism. Islamic State has
repeatedly called for attacks as retaliation for Western
involvement in the conflicts in Syria and Iraq.
Witnesses related the horror of the Manchester blast, which
unleashed a stampede just as the concert ended at what is
Europe's largest indoor arena, full to a capacity of 21,000.
"We ran and people were screaming around us and pushing on
the stairs to go outside and people were falling down, girls
were crying, and we saw these women being treated by paramedics
having open wounds on their legs ... it was just chaos," said
Sebastian Diaz, 19. "It was literally just a minute after it
ended, the lights came on and the bomb went off."
A source with knowledge of the situation said the bomber's
explosives were packed with metal and bolts.
A video posted on Twitter showed fans, many of them young,
screaming and running from the venue. Dozens of parents
frantically searched for their children, posting photos and
pleading for information on social media.
"We were making our way out and when we were right by the
door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming,"
Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.
"It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest."
World leaders expressed solidarity with Britain.
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with May by telephone and
agreed the attack was "particularly wanton and depraved", the
White House said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it "will only
strengthen our resolve to...work with our British friends
against those who plan and carry out such inhumane deeds".
Singer Ariana Grande, 23, said on Twitter: "broken. from the
bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."
May, who faces an election on June 8, said her thoughts were
with the victims and their families. She and Jeremy Corbyn, the
leader of the opposition Labour Party, agreed to suspend
campaigning ahead of the election.
CONTRADICTIONS
Islamic State, while claiming responsibility on its Telegram
account, appeared to contradict British police's description of
a suicide bomber. It suggested explosive devices were placed "in
the midst of the gatherings of the Crusaders".
"What comes next will be more severe on the worshippers of
the cross," the Telegram posting said.
It did not name the bomber, which it usually does in attacks
it has ordered, and appeared also to contradict a posting on
another Islamic State account, Amaq, which spoke of "a group of
attackers". That reference, however, was later removed.
"It clearly bears the hallmark of Daesh (Islamic State),"
said former French intelligence agent Claude Moniquet, now a
Brussels-based security consultant, "Very clearly the aim was to
do as much harm as possible, to shock British society as much as
possible."
Islamic State supporters took to social media to celebrate
the blast and some encouraged similar attacks elsewhere.
In March, a British-born convert to Islam ploughed a car
into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing four
people before stabbing to death a police officer who was on the
grounds of parliament. The man was shot dead at the scene.
In 2015, Pakistani student Abid Naseer was convicted in a
U.S. court of conspiring with al Qaeda to blow up the Arndale
shopping centre in the centre of Manchester in April 2009.
PARENTS' ANGUISH
Desperate parents and friends used social media to search
for loved ones who attended Monday's concert while the wounded
were being treated at six hospitals across Manchester.
"Everyone pls share this, my little sister Emma was at the
Ari concert tonight in #Manchester and she isn't answering her
phone, pls help me," said one message posted alongside a picture
of a blonde girl with flowers in her hair.
Paula Robinson, 48, from West Dalton about 40 miles east of
Manchester, said she was at the train station next to the arena
with her husband when she felt the explosion and saw dozens of
teenage girls screaming and running away from arena.
"We ran out," Robinson told Reuters. "It was literally
seconds after the explosion. I got the teens to run with me."
Robinson took dozens of teenage girls to the nearby Holiday
Inn Express hotel and tweeted out her phone number to worried
parents, telling them to meet her there. She said her phone had
not stopped ringing since her tweet.
"Parents were frantic running about trying to get to their
children. There were lots of lots of children at the Holiday
Inn."
