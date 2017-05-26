* UK on high alert but no evidence of specific threat
* Parties step up election campaigning after Manchester
attack
* Labour leader says terrorism linked to foreign wars
* Poll suggests Labour closing in on PM May's Conservatives
By Michael Holden
LONDON, May 26 Campaigning for Britain's
national election next month resumed in earnest on Friday, with
the country still on high alert for further attacks, days after
a suicide bombing killed 22 people in Manchester.
A new poll indicated that Labour had closed to five points
behind Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party, with
police budgets and foreign policy emerging as key campaign
issues.
Armed police are patrolling cities and trains, and hospitals
have been warned to be ready, but Security Minister Ben Wallace
said there was no evidence of a specific threat over the holiday
weekend, when a number of major events take place.
In Manchester, police investigating a suspected network
behind Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old British-born man with
Libyan parents who blew himself up after a concert by U.S.
singer Ariana Grande, made a further arrest and raided other
properties.
"The police are confident that they are in a position to
have good coverage of what's happened and of rolling it (the
network) up," Wallace told BBC radio.
For the first time since the attack, politicians resumed
campaigning on a national scale for the June 8 vote as an
opinion poll put Prime Minister Theresa May's lead, once as much
as 23 percentage points, at just five points.
May called the snap election to strengthen her hand in
negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union, but her
campaign hit trouble when she pledged to make elderly people pay
more for their social care, and she was forced on Monday to
backtrack on a policy dubbed the "dementia tax" by opponents.
SUPPORT FALLING
May's Conservatives saw their support fall to 43 percent
while backing for Labour rose to 38 percent in the YouGov poll,
causing sterling to lose more than half a percent against both
the dollar and euro.
In a speech in London, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was set
to criticise May for cutting police numbers and say Britain's
involvement in foreign wars had increased the threat of
terrorism.
"Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence
and security services, have pointed to the connections between
wars our government has supported or fought in other countries
and terrorism here at home," he was due to say, according to
extracts released in advance to the media.
"We must be brave enough to admit the ‘war on terror’ is
simply not working."
Labour has also pledged 10,000 extra police officers to
reverse a decline in numbers resulting from cost-saving
measures, many brought in by May in her former role as interior
minister.
"We cannot be protected and cared for on the cheap," Corbyn
will say.
Opponents accused Corbyn of politicising the Manchester
attack. Wallace said the comments were "incredibly disappointing
and crass".
POLICE CUTS
However, with almost 20,000 fewer police than when the
Conservatives came to power in 2010, concern about police cuts
is likely to become a major issue in campaigning.
"We're now 20,000 police officers down, and we get
atrocities like this. Does the government not expect this?" one
voter, who was not named, asked interior minister Amber Rudd on
the BBC's Question Time programme on Thursday night.
Rudd said counter-terrorism was adequately resourced, and
denied that the cuts had hindered the authorities' ability to
prevent Monday's attack.
"We must not imply that this terrorist activity wouldn't
have taken place if there had been more policing," she said.
May herself was attending her first G7 meeting since
becoming prime minister last year and planned to urge the
world's major industrialised nations to unite to force
technology companies to tackle websites or social media that are
used to promote or facilitate radical ideologies.
"The PM will say that the threat we face is evolving, rather
than disappearing, as Daesh (Islamic State) loses ground in Iraq
and Syria. The fight is moving from the battlefield to the
internet," a government source said.
Since the Manchester bombing, Britain has been on its
highest alert level, "critical", meaning an attack might be
imminent.
Troops have been deployed to free up police, and armed
officers are patrolling trains for the first time while the
state-run National Health Service said all 27 major trauma units
in England had told staff to be prepared for a possible attack.
There are a number of high-profile events this weekend and
on Monday, which is a public holiday, including the soccer FA
Cup final in London on Saturday.
Chief Superintendent Jon Williams, who heads the capital's
public order policing, said there would be extra armed officers
on duty.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout, Paul Sandle, and
Elizabeth Piper)