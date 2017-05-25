LONDON May 25 British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns about U.S. leaks of intelligence about a suicide bomb attack in Manchester with President Donald Trump at a Nato summit in Brussels on Thursday, the Guardian newspaper said.

The government is "furious" over a string of leaks of details about the investigation into a blast which killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, Sky news said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)