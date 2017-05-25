UPDATE 2-Noble shares jump after Abu Dhabi fund discloses 5 pct stake
* Fitch cuts rating on Noble to CCC (Adds Fitch ratings downgrade)
LONDON May 25 British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns about U.S. leaks of intelligence about a suicide bomb attack in Manchester with President Donald Trump at a Nato summit in Brussels on Thursday, the Guardian newspaper said.
The government is "furious" over a string of leaks of details about the investigation into a blast which killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, Sky news said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
SEOUL, June 23 North Korea said on Friday the death of U.S. university student Otto Warmbier soon after his return home was a mystery and dismissed accusations that he had died because of torture and beating during his captivity as "groundless".