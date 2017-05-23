(Refiles to make 4th paragraph read Twitter, not Tweeter)
* Blast kills 22, injures 59 in English city of Manchester
* Thousands of young people attended Ariana Grande concert
* Children taken to nearby hotels for shelter
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones
By Michael Holden and Jon Super
MANCHESTER, England, May 23 Desperate parents
and friends posted heart-wrenching messages and pictures on
social media in the search for their loved ones on Tuesday after
a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at a
British concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.
"STILL MISSING: Saffie Rose Roussos, 8yrs old. Missing from
Manchester attack," Adam J. Brown posted on Facebook, next to a
picture of her smiling face.
"White Ariana tshirt-denim skirt-black leggings-black
boots."
"Please...please retweet. Looking for my daughter and her
friend," Michael MacIntyre wrote on Twitter, alongside an image
of his daughter Laura and friend Eilidh.
Many parents were waiting for their children in and around
the Manchester Arena when the blast rocked the foyer of the
venue as thousands of young fans and parents streamed out
following the gig on Monday evening.
While many teenagers eventually found their friends and
relatives in the chaos, some were helped to safety by
bystanders, others were offered free taxi rides home and dozens
were taken to nearby hotels.
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was one of many British
artists and celebrities to help spread the word by retweeting
messages and posting offers of help.
Grande, whose fan base is made up largely of teenagers and
young girls, said on Twitter: "broken. from the bottom of my
heart, i am so so sorry. I don't have words."
Paula Robinson, 48, was at the train station next to the
arena with her husband when she felt the blast and saw dozens of
teenage girls screaming and running away from the arena.
"We ran out," she told Reuters. "It was literally seconds
after the explosion. I got the teens to run with me."
Robinson said she took dozens of teenage girls to the nearby
Holiday Inn Express hotel and tweeted out her phone number to
worried parents telling them to meet her there. She said her
phone had not stopped ringing since her tweet.
"Parents were frantic running about trying to get to their
children. There were lots of children at Holiday Inn."
In the hours after the blast, picture montages of smiling
faces were being circulated of teens still unaccounted for after
the concert. They carried the hashtag: "#PrayForManchester."
'Manchester' and #StandTogether were trending on Twitter
around the world on Tuesday morning.
Prime Minister Theresa May said from the steps of her
official residence at 10 Downing Street in London that the
incident was being treated as a terrorist attack and the public
response was showing the best of Britain.
"The cowardice of the attacker met the bravery of the
emergency services and the people of Manchester," she said.
"The attempt to divide us met countless acts of kindness
that brought people closer together."
On Tuesday morning, upset friends and relatives were
arriving at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on the advice of police
to those who needed assistance after the attack.
As Britons woke up to the deadliest militant assault in the
country since four British Muslims killed 52 people in suicide
bombings on London's transport system in July 2005,
heart-warming stories of reunions began to emerge on Tuesday.
Riley Blackery, who had used Twitter to search for her
friend Heather, shared the good news with her followers after a
fellow user helped her find her friend:
"UPDATE: WE GOT HOLD OF HER, SHES SAFE!! SHES OKAY," she
posted.
(Additional reporting and writing by Kate Holton and Costas
Pitas in London, Leela de Kretser in New York; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)