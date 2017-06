A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British police said on Wednesday they had arrested a seventh person in connection with Monday's suicide bombing in Manchester following searches at an address in Nuneaton, central England.

"As it stands, six men and one woman have been arrested in conjunction with the investigation and remain in custody for questioning," the police statement added.

(Reporting by William James, Editing By Paul Sandle)