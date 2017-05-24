LONDON May 24 The suicide bomber who killed 22 people and injured 59 after a pop concert in Manchester was known to the security services and likely did not act alone, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Wednesday.

Authorities have named the bomber as Salman Abedi, 22, who was born in Manchester to parents of Libyan origin.

"It seems likely, possible, that he wasn't doing this on his own so the intelligence services and the police are pursuing their leads in order to make sure they get all the information ... that they need to keep us safe," Rudd told BBC radio.

Asked if he was known to the intelligence services, she said: "the security services will know a lot of people, it doesn't mean they are expected to arrest everybody that they know but it is somebody that they had known before and I'm sure when this invetigation concludes we'll be able to find out more." (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)