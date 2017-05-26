Pupils look on at the flowers left outside Tottington high school, in memory of pupil Olivia Campbell who was killed during the Manchester Arena attack, Bury, Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

BURY, England The mother of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who was killed in the Manchester suicide attack attended a vigil on Friday bearing a fresh tattoo of her daughter's name on her chest.

Family and classmates attended the vigil for Olivia Campbell who was one of 22 victims in Monday's attack at an Ariana Grande concert, at Tottington high school in Bury, 8 miles (13 km) north of Manchester city centre.

Her mother, Charlotte, wept as she looked at a bank of flowers.

Her tattoo read "Olivia" and included a picture of a bee, a symbol of the city of Manchester.

(Reporting by Andrew Yates; Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)