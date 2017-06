LONDON British police said they were searching a property in Rusholme, central Manchester, on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a suicide bombing carried out in the city last week.

The attack on a packed concert hall in the northern English city on May 22 killed 22 children and adults, and injured 116 others. Police have arrested 16 people since.

