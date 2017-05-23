LONDON May 23 Britain has increased its
security threat level to "critical" from "severe" following a
suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including
children, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
May also said members of the armed forces would boost
security at key sites and military personnel might be deployed
at public events such as concerts and sports events.
May said the independent body which sets the threat level
had recommended it be raised after a man named by police as
Salman Abedi set off an improvised bomb on Monday night as
crowds streamed out of a concert.
"It is now concluded on the basis of today's investigations
that the threat level should be increased for the time being
from severe to critical," she said in a televised statement
following a meeting of the government's crisis response
committee.
"This means that their assessment is not only that an attack
remains highly likely but that a further attack may be
imminent."
