A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
LONDON May 25 British police investigating the Manchester suicide bombing said they had lifted a cordon and allowed residents to return home on Thursday after bomb disposal experts were called to an address in the nearby town of Wigan.
The bomb disposal units had earlier been called to the scene after police said potentially suspicious items were found.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
PARIS, June 23 France's interior minister rejected calls from charities for a new migrant reception centre in the northern port of Calais, where hundreds who have fled war and poverty are again roaming the streets in search of food and shelter.