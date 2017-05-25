Deadly London tower blaze began in a Hotpoint fridge freezer - police
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.
LONDON May 25 British police investigating the Manchester suicide bombing said on Thursday they had found potentially suspicious items at an address in the nearby town of Wigan and had evacuated houses in the area as a precaution.
The police raided the property earlier on Thursday after they arrested a man in the town on Wednesday in connection with the attack with killed 22 people and injured more than 100.
They said later on Thursday that the discovery of potentially suspicious items had led them to bring in bomb disposal experts to make an assessment and to put a large cordon in place. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)
GLASTONBURY, England, June 23 Johnny Depp courted controversy at Britain's Glastonbury music festival with a joke about assassinating Donald Trump, pondering how long it had been since an actor had killed a U.S. president.