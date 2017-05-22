MANCHESTER, England May 22 A witness who
attended the venue in the northern English city of Manchester
where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing said she
felt a massive explosion as she was leaving the concert.
"We were making our way out and when we were right by the
door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming,"
Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.
"It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest.
It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just
trying to get out of the area."
