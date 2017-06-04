LONDON, June 4 Britain's national parliamentary
election will go ahead on Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May
said on Sunday after an attack in London left seven people dead
and 48 injured.
Several political parties including May's Conservatives and
the main opposition Labour Party suspended campaigning on
Sunday, but May said it would resume on Monday.
"As a mark of respect the two political parties have
suspended our national campaigns for today, but violence can
never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those
campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election
will go ahead as planned on Thursday," she said in a televised
statement in front of her Downing Street office.
