A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall in central London, Britain, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said the handling of an incident near her residence in London on Thursday, in which a man carrying knives was arrested on a terrorism charge, shows that police and intelligence services are always on alert.

"I think it shows that our police and our intelligence and security services are on the alert, as they always are, looking to keep us safe and secure," May told Sky News.

British police said armed officers arrested a man carrying knives near May's office in Westminster on Thursday on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)